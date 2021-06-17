40 C
Doha
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar’s amir appoints two new ministers in government reshuffle

By Hala Abdallah

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: Amiri Diwan

Sheikh Tamim ordered a Cabinet reshuffle to improve the quality of government work.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has appointed two new ministers and an Attorney-General in a limited cabinet reshuffle, the Amiri Diwan stated on Thursday.

The order stipulates Masoud al-Ameri will take position as the new Minister of Justice while Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie will assume the Minister of Municipality and Environment role, with the duties of Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

“The Amiri Order is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette,” according to a statement issued by the Amiri Diwan.

“The Amiri Order annuls any provisions contravening its rules,” it added.

On Thursday morning, Al Ameri took the oath as the Minister of Justice at the Amiri Diwan during an ceremony attended by the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani as well as the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

In addition, Sheikh Tamim issued another Amiri Order, appointing Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi as Attorney-General.

Before His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi took the oath as Attorney-General at the Amiri Diwan this morning.”

The appointed justice minister is the head of the criminal and civil departments of the Qatar Court of Cassation.

The state’s judicial system has witnessed a series of developments after al-Ameri assumed the presidency of the Court of Cassation and the Supreme Judicial Council in 2008.

During his tenure, Qatari courts saw the first ever Qatari female judge and assistant judge appointed.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Retail giant Zara ‘regrets’ offensive comments following days of boycott calls

Farah AlSharif - 0
After head designer of the women's department at Zara made anti-Palestinian comments, the retail giant has responded. Fashion retail giant Zara has slammed racist and...
Read more
Health & Technology

Qatar pumps half a billion riyals into global water, sanitation projects in five years

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Millions of people around the world now have access to clean water and sanitation thanks to Qatar's enormous efforts in recent years.  Over 17 million...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Premier League alters schedule ahead of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Premier League plans to amend the 2022-23 season schedule to avoid conflicting with Qatar World Cup 2022. Top leagues are scurrying to alter schedules...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.