Qatar’s amir ‘backs Baghdad summit’: report

Iraq is working on strengthening relations with Qatar on all levels.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has reportedly expressed his support to Iraq ahead of its summit of neighbouring countries, scheduled to take place in Baghdad on 28 August.

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji invited Sheikh Tamim to attend the summit on behalf of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a visit to Doha on Saturday, an Iraqi government statement said.

“The Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji met the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, and handed him an invitation from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to attend the Baghdad Summit,” the statement read.

The two met in the Gulf state earlier on Sunday where they reviewed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the region.

“The amir of the State of Qatar affirmed his full support for the Baghdad summit, and his aspiration for its success and achieving its set goals,” the statement added.

Al-Araji also met with the Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and discussed ways to strengthen Iraqi-Qatari relations on all levels.

“They also discussed regional issues and the latest developments in the region, and the necessity to unify efforts, bring views closer, and strengthen the regional dialogue mechanism and consolidate its foundations, in order to achieve security and stability in the region,” according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MOFA].

Official invitations were delivered to six neighbouring countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Iran and Qatar.

The summit comes as an initiative to bring leaders of neighbouring countries to the table with the aim of resolving tensions in the region and set strategies to combat terrorist groups.

Representatives from the United Nations as well as the European Union are also expected to attend.

Baghdad is keen on strengthening its economic relations with neighbouring states while expanding its investments

In May 2019, Sheikh Tamim met with former minister of oil, Thamir Ghadban in Doha, where the latter discussed involving state-run Qatar Petroleum in projects and investments aimed at developing oil and energy sectors in Baghdad.

The Iraqi capital is seeking investment in projects to reconstruct areas affected by the war against the Islamic State militant group, which was defeated in 2019.