Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Qatar’s amir condoles Biden as Tennessee flood toll rises

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source: Andrew Nelles for The Tennessean

Record-breaking rainfall has caused flash floods to surge through the US state, killing 22 people and leaving dozens missing.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a message of condolences to US President Joe Biden as tragedy flash floods in the state of Tennessee left dozens dead this week.

At least 22 people, including a set of 7-month-old twins who were swept away from their fathers arms, have been killed after record-breaking rain flooded the US state.

Rescue teams have been searching shattered homes and debris for dozens of people that are still missing due to the catastrophe.

The flooding, which struck countryside areas in Humphreys County region west of the state capital Nashville, took out roads, mobile phone towers and telephone lines.

Up to 17 inches of rain submerged parts of Tennessee in less than 24 hours on Saturday.

Flash floods on Sunday marked the second major flooding event in the state this year, with torrential rain having flooded parts of Nashville in March, claiming the lives of at least four people.

Read also: ‘Largest airlift of people in history’ not possible without Qatar: Biden

Many of those missing live in neighbourhoods where water rose rapidly, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The names of those missing have been listed on a notice board at an emergency centre in the county.

Meanwhile, families desperate to locate their loved ones have flocked to the county’s Facebook page seeking information.

