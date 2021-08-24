Qatar’s amir condoles Biden as Tennessee flood toll rises

Record-breaking rainfall has caused flash floods to surge through the US state, killing 22 people and leaving dozens missing.
Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a message of condolences to US President Joe Biden as tragedy flash floods in the state of Tennessee left dozens dead this week.
At least 22 people, including a set of 7-month-old twins who were swept away from their fathers arms, have been killed after record-breaking rain flooded the US state.
Rescue teams have been searching shattered homes and debris for dozens of people that are still missing due to the catastrophe.
The flooding, which struck countryside areas in Humphreys County region west of the state capital Nashville, took out roads, mobile phone towers and telephone lines.
Up to 17 inches of rain submerged parts of Tennessee in less than 24 hours on Saturday.
Flash floods on Sunday marked the second major flooding event in the state this year, with torrential rain having flooded parts of Nashville in March, claiming the lives of at least four people.
Many of those missing live in neighbourhoods where water rose rapidly, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.
The names of those missing have been listed on a notice board at an emergency centre in the county.