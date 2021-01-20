Qatar’s amir congratulates newly-inaugurated US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent his congratulations to Joe Biden on Wednesday, moments after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

“Congratulations President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. I wish you both continued success, and look forward to progressing Qatar-U.S. friendly relations to new heights,” the Amir said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The inauguration of President Biden comes amid difficult times in the United States, with the storming of the Capitol building by Trump supporters who refused to acknowledge the results of a contentious election, as well as the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the country.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families,” President Biden tweeted from the official @POTUS Twitter account that was shunned by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden won the controversial 2020 elections four days after the Nov. 3 ‘Election Day’ due to delays over a high percentage of mail-in ballots that were submitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden flipped “battleground” states Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while retaining the traditionally democratic states.

In a tweet shortly after the results were aired, Biden vowed to be a leader for all.

“America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he said.

Despite the result, President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat, called for immediate recounts and launched a legal challenge by filing lawsuits in a number of states over baseless voter fraud allegations.

In an exclusive opinion piece for Doha News, experts at Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) said changes are expected to be made under a Biden presidency.

“Among small adjustments, Biden is expected to return to a more moderate, but fundamentally unchanged approach of prior administrations, which centres on close ties to Israel and arms sales that fuel the region’s arms race,” Michael Eisner, the general counsel of DAWN and Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director at the newly-formed organisation and the former US State Department Attorney-Adviser, wrote.

“Qatari citizens also should welcome the election of a President Joe Biden, who will bring pressure to bear to end the Saudi and UAE-led blockade and will minimise the significance of Qatar’s ties with Iran,” the expert analysts added.

