Qatar’s amir expresses solidarity with Oman in the wake of deadly Cyclone Shaheen 

Cyclone Shaheen struck Oman on Sunday, leading to several deaths. Authorities urge residents to evacuate storm-hit areas.

Qatar stands in solidarity with Oman as Tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummeled housing areas and parts of the coastline, killing at least nine people per the latest reports.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had a solidarity call with Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of Oman, reported on Sunday by the state news agency (QNA).

The amir expressed his support to the Sultanate in efforts to limit the risks of the deadly storm which continues to invade several areas in the country.

According to Al Jazeera, “two Asian workers were killed in a landslide that hit their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone.”

State news agency reported a child was found dead after being swept away by storm surges and another person missing.

“The eye of the tropical cyclone is currently entering between the states of Musanah and Suwaiq, accompanied by very heavy rain and strong winds. Wind speed on the wall of the cyclone is between 120-150km per hour [75-93 mph],” the state news agency said earlier.

Moreover, authorities announced suspension flights to and from Oman’s capital, Muscat and urged residents to evacuate storm-hit areas to avoid further casualties.

The country’s weather agency warned that the cyclone is anticipated to “directly impact north Al-Batinah, Al Dhahira, Al Buraimi and Al Dakhliya”.

Meanwhile, neighbouring countries are set to take precautionary measures as experts anticipate the storm to reach Gulf states on the borders with Oman, particularly Saudi Arabia.

On the impact of the Omani cyclone on Qatar, the Head of Forecasting and Analysis Department at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Muhammad Ali Al-Kubaisi, said an increase in storm clouds and chances of thunderstorms inside the sea could be expected starting from Monday.

In an interview on Qatar TV, Al-Kubaisi explained that this could last till Tuesday, assuring Qatar that no severe repercussions are expected.