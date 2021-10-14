34.6 C
Doha
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Qatar’s amir finalises Shura Council appointments

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Shura Council ElectionsTop Stories
Source: Amiri Diwan

Two women were appointed to complete the legislative body

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed the remaining 15 Shura Council members on Thursday under Amiri Decision No. 56 of 2021, completing the country’s legislative body. The decision will be effective once it is gazetted.

The amir also issued Decree No. (48) of 2021, inviting the Shura Council to hold its first ordinary session on 26 October.

According to the list released by the Qatar News Agency [QNA], the final Shura Council will include two women.

The decision was made almost two weeks after eligible citizens voted in 30 members of the Shura Council in the country’s first-ever judicial body.

The Shura Council, consisting of 45 members, has now been concluded. Thirty were elected, and 15 now appointed. Two hundred thirty-three candidates across 30 districts ran in which there was a high voter turnout (63.5%).

The remaining members include:

1. Yousef bin Ahmed bin Ali bin Omran Al Kuwari.

2. Saad bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Ibrahim Al Muhannadi.

3. Badi bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Badi.

4. Mohammed bin Fahad bin Mohammed Al Musallam.

5. Mohammad bin Mahdi bin Ajayan Al Ahbabi.

6. Sheikha bint Yousef Al Jufairi.

7. Ahmed bin Ibrahim bin Rashid Al Maliki.

8. Saud bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Buainain.

9. Saad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Misnad.

10. Mohammed bin Mansour bin Khalil Al Khalil Al Shahwani.

11. Hamda bint Hassan bin Abdulrahman Abu Dhaen Al Sulaiti.

12. Ahmed bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sabah Al Asiri.

13. Abdullah bin Jaber bin Mohammed Libdah.

14. Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie.

15. Omair bin Abdullah bin Khalid Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

On Sunday, the amir appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general, replacing his predecessor Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen.

The Shura Council was established in 1972 during the time of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who was tasked under the amended Provisional Constitution to organise the structure and institutions of the modern Gulf state.

