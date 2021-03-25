Qatar’s Amir offers condolences in first call with Dubai ruler

The United Arab Emirates announced ten days of mourning with flags lowered at half-mast.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani extended his condolences to Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after the passing of his brother and deputy ruler of the emirate, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In the phone call, the first to be held between the two leaders in years, Qatar’s Amir “prayed to God Almighty to embrace him with his mercy and to provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” a Diwan statement said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum died at the age of 75 on Wednesday after several months of ill health. In October, he underwent surgery abroad.

“We belong to God and to Him we shall return … May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai announced ten days of mourning with flags lowered at half-mast in response to the news. All government institutions are closed for three days.

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan also tweeted: “Today we lost one of the UAE’s faithful men after a life rich with giving and true patriotic work.”

The late diplomat served as the UAE’s finance minister since 1971 and the second son of former ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

During his time as the finance minister, Dubai witnessed a significant economic growth with the late official leading key organisations, among them the Dubai Ports Authority, Dubai World Trade Center and Dubai Natural Gas Company Limited.

