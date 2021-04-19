33.4 C
Doha
Monday, April 19, 2021
Qatar’s Amir offers condolences to Egypt following deadly train accident

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

A train incident in Egypt killed at least 11 people, Egyptian authorities confirmed. 

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent his condolences to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi following a fatal train accident that left nearly a dozen people dead on Sunday.

The accident, caused by a derailment of four carriages, struck in the Qalioubia province, north of Cairo. The train was bound for the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, Egyptian National Railways confirmed.

Authorities said 11 people were killed and 98 others injured in the incident which is now being investigated.

Egypt’s health ministry confirmed more than 50 ambulances were dispatched to carry victims to three hospitals in the same province.

Read also: Post Al Ula: Qatar-Egypt relations in state of 'cautious optimism'

The deadly incident is not the first to strike Egypt.

At least 15 people were injured just days earlier when two train carriages derailed near Minya al-Qamh city, with preliminary investigations showing that the train exceeded the speed limit in areas undergoing renovation.

In March, around 20 people were killed and 200 more injured in a train collision near Tahta, city in the Sohag Governorate.

Train crashes are common in Egypt and have led to passionate calls from the public demanding the resignation of Transportation Minister Kamel El-Wazir. The government official has rejected these calls.

