Qatar’s amir, officials condemn ‘brutal’ Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem

“Social media has been a tool to empower, bring justice and be the voice for the oppressed. This week we’ve seen it silencing and censoring the truth,” she said in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Qatar Youth Opposed to Normalisation [QAYON], an independent local youth body known for speaking up against any attempts at normalising with Israel, called on the members of the Shura Council to issue a statement expressing their rejection of the current attacks in Jerusalem. “We, as the Qatar Youth Group Against Normalisation, are calling on the members of the Shura Council to issue a statement expressing the popular rejectionist position on what is happening in the occupied territories of Jerusalem by the [Israeli] occupation due to their responsibility towards the Qatari people and their representation, especially with regard to our clear and firm stance on the issue,” the group said in a Twitter thread.

“We ask the members of the Shura Council to push for the activation of the law regarding boycotting Zionist entities, because the act of boycott is the least that can be done to support the heroic Palestinian resistance in the face of the occupation,” the group added.

Several Qatar-based media personalities also took to social media to address the human rights abuses being committed against Palestinians in Jerusalem.