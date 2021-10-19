Qatar’s amir orders cabinet reshuffle for 13 ministerial positions

The Amiri decree will be implemented from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

A number of ministerial positions have been reshuffled in a decision by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Tuesday.

The new appointments, which include two additional women, now mean Qatar has a total of three females holding top ministerial positions in its cabinet.

The order places Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari as the Gulf state’s minister of finance, just months after he stepped in as acting minister following the arrest of his predecessor Ali Shareef Al-Emadi in May over charges of corruption.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al Thani has been named Minister of Commerce and Industry, a position previously held by Qatar’s incoming finance minister.

Buthaina Bint Ali Al-Jabr Al-Nuaimi was appointed as the Minister of Education and Higher Education.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani was named Qatar’s Minister of Culture, while the position of Minister of Environment and Climate Change was given to Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani.

Qatar’s new Minister of Labour will be Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri, while the Minister of Communications and Information Technology has been named as Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al-Mannai.

Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, who has extensively worked within Qatar’s social services sector, will now hold a position as the Minister of Social Development and Family, as per the Amiri decree.

The Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs will be Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Yousef Al-Sulaiti.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport will continue to be Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, and Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali will also remain as the Minister of Sports and Youth.

The position of Qatar’s Minister of Municipality will remain to be occupied by Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, while the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs will be Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim.

The Amiri Decree stipulates that it will be implemented from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

Shura Council

The latest developments came just days after Sheikh Tamim appointed the remaining 15 Shura Council members.

That decision was made almost two weeks after eligible citizens voted in 30 members of the Shura Council in the country’s first-ever judicial body, with the appointment of the final 15 completing the advisory body.

Last week, the amir appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general, replacing his predecessor Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen.

The Shura Council was established in 1972 during the time of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who was tasked under the amended Provisional Constitution to organise the structure and institutions of the modern Gulf state.