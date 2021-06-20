Qatar’s amir raises retirement pension to QR 15,000

Sheikh Tamim issues a new retirement law to ensure that retired citizens live a decent life after years of serving the country.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a new retirement law raising the minimum pension to QR 15,000, a government official confirmed on Saturday.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani held on Saturday an exclusive conference in the presence of editors-in-chief of Qatar-based newspapers.

Speaking about the new retirement law, he stressed that the aim of the directives of the amir is to ensure a decent life for retired citizens.

“His Highness the Amir directed to raise the minimum retirement pension to QR 15,000.”

According to Qatari law, citizens eligible for pension are men above 60 years old and women above 55 who have worked for 15 years. Previously, retirees where eligible for a minimum of 75% of their monthly gross salary and a maximum of 100% retirement pension.

The official said it’s about time the state takes a step forward after almost two years of reviewing the retirement law, noting that the new directives will be issued after referring the draft law – which is in its final stages of preparation – to the Shura Council for debate.

Sheikh Khalid said the new law will include a number of articles that are in the interest of the retiree, including housing allowance amendments. Loans will also be amended to lessen the pressure on retired citizens and allow them to live a decent and comfortable life.

During the meeting, Qatar’s PM discussed major topics including the forthcoming Shura Council elections, the hosting of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022, the successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, labour reforms, the new retirement law, and the campaign against corruption, among other key issues.