Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Qatar’s Amir rules out normalisation with Israel as ‘mere illusion’

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Qatar’s Amir once again rules out Israel normalisation claims during an address to the Shura Council on Tuesday.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reiterated Qatar’s firm position on the illegal Israeli occupation, rejecting normalisation claims amid increasing rumours.

Echoing earlier comments, Sheikh Tamim said peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved as long as the occupation on Palestinian land continues and its people are denied the ability to exercise their legitimate rights.

“Concerning our region, we reaffirm our steadfast position regarding the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of our Palestinian brothers, including the establishment of their independent state on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and a just solution to the refugees issue, under international legitimacy resolutions,” he said.

Read also: 90% of Qatar, Kuwait populations reject Israeli normalisation: survey

Following several allegations about Qatar normalising with the occupying Israeli state, the Amir emphasised that his country will not follow the footsteps of the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, all of which formalised ties with Tel Aviv in an official signing ceremony at the White House in September.

“The normalisation of relations with Israel without a just solution to the problem of Palestine is a mere illusion.”

In a recent claim published by Reuters, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen stated that Qatar is allegedly scheduled to join the normalisation wave, saying that Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Morocco and Niger were “on the agenda”.

‘Betrayal’

Qatar has strongly condemned all violations committed by the illegal occupation by Israel, calling for a permanent, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian case in accordance with international law.

In October, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, called on the international community to end inaction in order to help Palestinians regain their rights.

“We also call for exploring ways to reach true peace, and to move effectively to confront all attempts and projects aimed at ending this issue and confiscating the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of Palestinians and enable them to exercise their inalienable rights,” said Al Mansouri.

The recent wave of Arab normalisation with Israel has been slammed by all Palestinian factions as a betrayal to their cause.

