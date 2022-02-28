18 C
Qatar’s Amir signs the establishment of Doha University for Science and Technology

By Fatemeh Salari

Through the establishment of this university, Qatar aims to witness an influx of specialists and experts in the fields of science and technology.

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has officially issued the Amiri decision ‘No. 13 of 2022’, which sees the establishment of Doha University for Science and Technology.

The decision to establish the new university will take effect starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette, which is a periodical publication that has been authorised to publish public or legal notices.

The institution aims to expand on its existing body of specialists, technicians and experts, by preparing “specialised cadres,” with the necessary university qualifications and academic training in academic, applied, technical and professional divisions. This will benefit the needs of society, government agencies, different institutions, and various sectors.

HBKU ranked amongst top 150 universities worldwide

With the university approving and awarding the appropriate university degrees and certificates, in compliance with the provisions of this resolution, the country aims to attain human, social and economic objectives within the country.

Cabinet approval for the university

In early June last year, the Cabinet approved a draft Amiri decision to establish the Qatar-based university, according to Qatar News Agency.

The approval was sealed during the Cabinet’s regular meeting which was chaired by the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani held at the Amiri Diwan.

Qatar investment in education

Qatar Development Bank reported in their ‘Education Sector in Qatar’ report, that the “education sector’s contribution to GDP has increased from 1.3% in 2012-2013 to 3.3% in 2018-2019.” This is primarily due to the country’s goal of reforming and expanding its education field.

The Qatari government has invested 22.1 billion QAR in the education sector, which accounts for 10.5% of its total budget in 2020 alone.

