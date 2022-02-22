Qatar’s Amir stresses importance of energy security at GECF summit

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) represents 71% of the world’s proven natural gas reserves and 58% of liquified natural gas (LNG) exports.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expresses the importance of international cooperation in the energy market during his opening speech at the sixth Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha.

The event has the participation of 11 members and seven observers of the forum. This year’s summit is attended by Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, and Algeria’s leader, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Amir began his speech by commenting on the global challenges posed by the Covid-19 outbreak, saying it transitioned into a new normal that “would guarantee prosperity and growth”.

“Whilst we all strive to counter this unprecedented crisis, it has been clear that international flexibility and cooperation remain key factors in turning challenges into opportunities.”

The Qatari leader says that the pandemic was an opportunity to ensure a balance between economic growth and climate change by transitioning to low carbon fuels. This includes liquified natural gas (LNG).

“The world has witnessed in the last two decades a big change in the energy map, where natural gas has occupied a big place for multiple reasons, including the fact that it’s the least environmentally damaging fossil fuel,” said Sheikh Tamim.

The Amir told the summit that the transition to a low carbon source of energy does not only fall on the producers, but also the consumers.

“It is also closely linked to the final users whose consuming behaviour dictates the success of this transition.”

“We highly appreciate the joint efforts amongst all member countries that have worked hard in order to ensure credible and reliable supply of natural gas to the world market and preserve the stability of those markets.”

The Qatari leader also discussed the importance of having a cohesive and balanced approach in the transition process to natural gases that also takes into account developing countries’ needs.

“The summit also confirms the need to protect the stability of supply and demand and finding transparent, non-discriminatory frameworks that guarantees the interests of member countries,” said Sheikh Tamim.

The Amir called for the need to adopt “fair policies for the environment and energy production in different countries”.

Qatar has the LNG production capacity of up to 77 million metric tonne per year. This number would be ramped up through the North Field expansion project, the largest of its kind in the world.

Through the North Field expansion project, the Gulf state now set to become the world’s largest provider of natural gas by 2030.

__________________________________________________________________

