Qatar’s Amir Tamim donates QR 200 million to wipe out debts

By Hala Abdallah

Source: Amiri Diwan

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the Amir of Qatar personally contributed to relieve those in debt.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani personally paid QR 200 million to cover the balance of Qatar Charity’s Al Gharemin [the debtors] campaign, cancelling debts for thousands of citizens in the country.

In a tweet, QC confirmed it ended its debt campaign after managing to secure enough funds. The charity also said QR 200 million was donated, without providing further details.

 

News of the generous donation caused a buzz on social media where residents took to Twitter to praise the Amir for his gesture of goodwill.  

“Emir Sheikh #TamimBinHamad contributes QR 200 million to support the campaign #AlGharmein. God bless him and guide his steps,” one Twitter user said minutes after the news was announced.

Another user said “how many families will now rejoice knowing that their debt has been cancelled. It has not only made them happy but all of us here in Qatar.”

