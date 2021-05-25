41 C
Doha
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Qatar’s amir to attend SPIEF 2021 following Putin invitation

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Kremlin

The Gulf state’s guest participation at the forum aims to strengthen and develop joint Qatari and Russian cooperations in various fields.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF 2021] following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Amiri Diwan announced on Monday.

The Qatari leader will be delivering a virtual speech through the main session of the forum on June 4th.

A number of Qatari, Russian and international government officials, experts and CEO’s will be participating at the forum, scheduled to take place from June 2nd to the 5th.

Qatar’s guest participation aims to strengthen and develop its economic cooperation and partnership with Russia in several sectors, mainly trade and investment.

According to SPIEF’s Qatari Media Relations Office, the Qatari delegation is expected to be among the largest business delegations to be formed for an external forum of this type.

The delegation includes more than 50 Qatari organisations with businessmen, high-ranking officials and political figures, heads of authorities and civil society organisations.

Turkey, Russia, Qatar push for political resolution in war-torn Syria

“Such a large-scale representation of the State of Qatar at SPIEF 2021 is the best proof of the vast prospects for cooperation between Qatar and Russia and the desire of the parties to deepen and expand relations,” Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani said earlier this month.

SPIEF will be holding discussions on Qatar’s industrial, economic, investment, technological, educational, cultural and sports potential. An extensive programme on Qatari cultural events will also be held at the event.

A press conference on Qatar’s participation as a guest country is scheduled for May 26th at the TASS [Russian News Agency] press centre, which will be attended by Sheikh Ahmed.

The Qatari official will also further reveal details regarding the various discussions expected at the forum.

“We are confident that our collaboration through this important forum will be productive. We look forward to forging new partnerships and expanding the trade and economic ties. Being a guest country contributes to this very well,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

