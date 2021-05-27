Qatar’s amir unveils $500 million aid package to rebuild Gaza

Under directives of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar will provide $500 million aid in support for the reconstruction of Gaza.

An aid package worth $500 million has been allocated by Qatar’s amir to help in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following an 11 day brutal Israeli campaign on the that destroyed much of its infrastructure.

The move was announced by Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman under the orders of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday evening.

The grant will contribute to the reconstruction of service facilities in the Strip, especially in the health, education and electricity sectors. It will also go towards rebuilding homes that were destroyed by indiscriminate Israeli bombing this month.

On May 10, Israel bombed the Gaza Strip incessantly for 11 days, killing 248 Palestinians including 66 children. The attacks came to an end after a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt between Hamas and Israel came into effect on May 21.

Much of Gaza’s infrastructure was destroyed or heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes. This includes the Qatar Red Crescent Society Office, the Al Jalaa building which housed Qatar-based Al Jazeera offices, and the Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Artificial Limbs, Gaza’s only prosthetic and disability rehab centre.

The indiscriminate bombardment also caused destruction to the Strip’s main Covid-19 testing centre, as well as at least 15 other hospitals and health clinics. Gaza’s biggest library was also destroyed.

Some 50 schools in Gaza were also destroyed by Israel, forcing a premature end to the academic year for students in the Strip.

Qatar has continued to provide aid to Palestine despite facing attacks on the ground.

During the deadly offensive, the headquarters of the Qatar Red Crescent Society was destroyed by an airstrike, however the organisation has vowed to continue its humanitarian projects in Palestine.

Last week, QRCS launched a QAR 60 million fundraising campaign for Palestine under the title ‘We Are All Palestine’. The campaign aims to benefit more than 593,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem and several cities in the West Bank.

