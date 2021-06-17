Qatar’s appoints two new ministers in government reshuffle

Sheikh Tamim ordered a Cabinet reshuffle to improve the quality of government work.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has appointed two new ministers and an Attorney-General in a limited cabinet reshuffle, the Amiri Diwan stated on Thursday.

The order stipulates Masoud al-Ameri will take position as the new Minister of Justice while Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie will assume the Minister of Municipality and Environment role, with the duties of Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

HH the Amir issued Thursday Amiri Order No. 3 of 2021, appointing HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi as Attorney-General. The Amiri Order annulled all provisions contravening its rules.#QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 17, 2021

“The Amiri Order is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette,” according to a statement issued by the Amiri Diwan.

“The Amiri Order annuls any provisions contravening its rules,” it added.

On Thursday morning, Al Ameri took the oath as the Minister of Justice at the Amiri Diwan during an ceremony attended by the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani as well as the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

In addition, Sheikh Tamim issued another Amiri Order, appointing Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi as Attorney-General.

“Before His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi took the oath as Attorney-General at the Amiri Diwan this morning.”

The appointed justice minister is the head of the criminal and civil departments of the Qatar Court of Cassation.

The state’s judicial system has witnessed a series of developments after al-Ameri assumed the presidency of the Court of Cassation and the Supreme Judicial Council in 2008.

During his tenure, Qatari courts saw the first ever Qatari female judge and assistant judge appointed.