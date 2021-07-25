37 C
Doha
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Qatar’s athletes secure wins at rowing, beach volleyball games at Tokyo Olympics

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee

The Games were initially scheduled to take place last year, but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Qatar declared two victories at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 after winning two competitions during Sunday’s games.

Qatari rowing champion Tala Abujbara won first place at the semi-finals in the E/F category for the women’s single sculls.

Abujbara, who initially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after achieving a time of 8:20 minutes at Asia and Oceania Rowing Qualification Championship in May this year, has now secured a spot at the category E final.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s beach volleyball duo Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younouss beat Switzerland’s Mirco Gerson and Adrian Heidrich in a 13-11 score.

However, luck was not in Qatar’s favour for judo.

Qatari judoka Ayoub Al Idrisi lost to his Belarus opponent Dzmitry Minkou, which means the has been kicked out of the 2020 Olympics.

“After a great participation, our Judo star Ayoub Al Idrisi leaves the Olympics. Hopefully it will be the start to something bigger and better in the future. Well done Ayoub,” tweeted the Qatar Olympic Committee.

The Tokyo Olympics were initially scheduled to take place last year, but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak at the time.

The Games will feature 33 sports at 339 events across 42 venues from July 23rd until August 8th.

Team Qatar travelled to the Games with 15 athletes participating in seven sports.

