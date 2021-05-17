Qatar’s beach volleyball team qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Qatar’s first beach volleyball team will be heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Qatar’s beach volleyball team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced new rankings.

Qatar came in seventh worldwide with a score of 5280 points, according to the latest classification of FIVB. It landed in fifth place in the Olympic classification.

Qatar Beach Volleyball Team Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/G66WokuGBD@alialkuwari55 @qatar_olympic — الاتحاد القطري للكرة الطائرة (@QatarVolleyball) May 17, 2021

On its official website, FIVB announced 13 teams have now guaranteed direct qualification for the next Olympic Games, following the end of the last three qualifying rounds that were held in Mexico.

The Qatari national team is now preparing to participate in the Sochi World Tour, which will be held from 26 to 30 May in Russia.

In February, Qatari athlete Musab Adam solidified his appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 1500-meter race, after winning the qualifying race at Aspire Academy.

The Aspire Academy graduate achieved a time of 3 minutes, 32 seconds and 41 milliseconds (3.32.41). Adam sprinted against Jamal Hayran, Ismail Noureddine, and Abdul Rahman Hassan.

The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 30 to August 8 2021.