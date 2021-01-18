Qatar’s beats Japan in handball World Cup

Team Qatar is competing at the World Championship after being crowned the 2020 Asian Men’s Handball champions.

Qatar’s national team qualified for the main round of the World Men’s Handball Championship which is taking place in Egypt this year.

The men’s team beat Japan 31-29 at the Borg El Arab Sports Hall in Alexandria.

While the team has already qualified to the main round, they will be playing Croatia who are second in Group C, on January 19th, to determine which team will top the group.

Qatar beat Angola 30-25 on January 15, and currently leads its group with four points, not having lost any games.

Qatar’s handball team qualified into the World Championship after winning their fourth consecutive Asian Men’s Handball Championship, beating South Korea 33 – 21 in the final, which was held in Kuwait.

This is the first time the World Handball Championship is being played with 32 teams, instead of 24.

The qualifying teams from the eight groups will play in the main round, while the teams that have not qualified will play in the Presidents Cup. The 24 main round teams are divided into four groups of six. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the quarter-finals.

The final of the tournament will be held on January 31 at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex.

“The Qatari delegation is led by President of Qatar Handball Association (QHA) Ahmed Al Shaabi, and includes member of the Board of Directors Khalifa Tayseer, Director of the Team Youssef Al Hail, and administrative manager of the team Youssef Al Moallem,” according to local media reports.

Spanish head coach, Valero Rivera is leading the technical staff as well as 20 players from Doha.

