Qatar’s BeIN resolves payment dispute with Turkish football clubs

Following pending payments from BeIN Media Group’s Digiturk, the broadcaster said it had resolved a dispute with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Qatar’s beIN Media Group settled a dispute with Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) over broadcasting rights payment issues, Turkish state news Anadolu reported.

The Qatari broadcaster, which holds rights to air Turkey’s First League under DigiTurk, resolved the financial issue following protests by Turkish football clubs. Digiturk said it paid the first instalment as part of the deal, and will settle the dispute fully with a payment to clubs on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Turkish football clubs refused to play games for the first 60 seconds after the opening whistle was blown as a form of organised protest over missed payments.

At the time, DigiTurk, the beIN Media Group-owned leading Turkish satellite television provider, said it was surprised by the protest, noting it had made payments to the Turkish Football Federation for all games played in the 2020-2021 season so far.

“Digiturk made the full payment for broadcast rights for the 2019-2020 season, while many broadcasters around the world refused to make [the payments] due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the broadcaster said in a statement earlier this month, referring to the last football season.

“Also, Digiturk and TFF continue to work on a payment plan for the remainder of this season to overcome pandemic challenges together in mutual consensus,” it added.

