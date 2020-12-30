22.3 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar’s BeIN resolves payment dispute with Turkish football clubs

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesNews
[BeIn Sports]

Following pending payments from BeIN Media Group’s Digiturk, the broadcaster said it had resolved a dispute with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Qatar’s beIN Media Group settled a dispute with Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) over broadcasting rights payment issues, Turkish state news Anadolu reported.

The Qatari broadcaster, which holds rights to air Turkey’s First League under DigiTurk, resolved the financial issue following protests by Turkish football clubs. Digiturk said it paid the first instalment as part of the deal, and will settle the dispute fully with a payment to clubs on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Turkish football clubs refused to play games for the first 60 seconds after the opening whistle was blown as a form of organised protest over missed payments. 

Read also: Qatar to use AI to transform its footballers into world champions

At the time, DigiTurk, the beIN Media Group-owned leading Turkish satellite television provider, said it was surprised by the protest, noting it had made payments to the Turkish Football Federation for all games played in the 2020-2021 season so far.

“Digiturk made the full payment for broadcast rights for the 2019-2020 season, while many broadcasters around the world refused to make [the payments] due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the broadcaster said in a statement earlier this month, referring to the last football season.

“Also, Digiturk and TFF continue to work on a payment plan for the remainder of this season to overcome pandemic challenges together in mutual consensus,” it added.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

The good, the bad, the ugly: A throwback to 2020’s biggest headlines

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha News rounds up the 21st century’s “roaring twenties” with 2020’s good, bad and ugly. Without a doubt, the year 2020 is not one that...
Read more
In The Classroom

Schools in Qatar to continue blended learning with 50% attendance

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as well as the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed the second academic semester 2020/2021 will continue to...
Read more
Business

Qatari insurance company launches successful IPO ahead of QSE listing

Sana Hussain - 0
The company aimed to raise a total of QR 659.4mn through the IPO. QLM Life and Medical Insurance company’s IPO was declared a success after...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Where To Go & What To Do

Get lost in nature! New park opens with an exciting maze

Ameera AlSaid - 0
More green spaces open in Qatar, the most recent being the 5/6 park which includes a green maze shaped like Qatar’s map and local...

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

Top Stories

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Gulf leaders to attend GCC summit

News

Bahrain ends weeks-long silence, welcomes dialogue to end GCC rift

Politics

More mandatory quarantine hotels added for UK travellers

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.