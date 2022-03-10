Qatar’s biggest agricultural and environmental exhibition kicks off

More than 650 local and global entities from the agriculture, environment, food, and animal production sectors are taking part in the event.

Looking for some fresh fruits and veggies? Mark your calendar for the country’s biggest International Agricultural and Environmental Exhibition (AgriteQ), taking place from March 10 to 14.

The event held at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre, is featuring more than 650 local and international bodies from the agriculture, environment, food, and animal production sectors for the public to enjoy.

“We played a huge role in ensuring the country is self-sufficiency in terms of poultry production since the blockade, providing several farms with locally raised chicken and ducks,” Aladdin Saleh, owner of Qatar Chicken, told Doha News during the first day of the exhibition.

In total, around 80 local farms are participating in the event, as well as 50 local producers of honey and dates, 60 from the agriculture field, and 25 from the environment field.

“This is our 6th time participating in the exhibition and every year we participate in the agricultural section, portraying different kinds of fresh and quality vegetables that are grown locally,” Ali Ahmed Saad Al Kaabi, owner of International Farm, told Doha News.

“We want to showcase the quality of the local produce through showcasing our products to the public.”

Gardening enthusiasts will also also be able to shop from 10 major gardening companies during the four-day event.

Meanwhile, 50 countries are displaying a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, and other exports throughout the exhibition at an affordable price. Several embassies are also taking part in the event to showcase their culture and local products for the community.

“We are advertising Ghana, including things that we use in our country, like snacks, oil, necklaces, and handmade products. Anything you want from Africa, Ghana is the gateway and the final destination,” said Henrietta Ofori from the Ghanian Embassy booth.

The countries participating include Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sudan, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Australia, Albania, Italy, Pakistan, Poland, Tanzania, Cyprus, Kirghizstan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, the Netherlands, and India.

This comes as part of the Ministry of Municipality’s effort to advance the Qatari agricultural sector, according to Mohamed Ali Al-Khoury, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Exhibition and Director of the Public Parks Department at the ministry.

“The event furnishes an ideal opportunity for industry specialists to explore a wide range of agricultural technologies, equipment, and related products, meet key decision-makers, gain valuable insights, and discover the best practices,” AgriteQ stated.

It also aims to highlight innovation in agricultural techniques, and pinpoint the road map to achieve food security and sustainable development.

“The exhibition serves as a great opportunity for us to bring our latest products and technology to the public and portray what we can provide to the market. It also serves as a good chance to not only showcase our expertise but learn from others within the same field,” Saleh added.

The official added that the two exhibitions are the biggest since their launch and the largest international trade event organized in Qatar since Covid-19 hit the country.

