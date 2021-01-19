21.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Qatar’s biggest carnival of the year starts this weekend

By Ameera AlSaid

-

EventsActivities

Al Khor carnival will feature rides, food vendors and a bazaar. 

With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, and more events taking place across the country, Qatar’s biggest festival is now just around the corner.

Al Bayt Stadium, where the first ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be kicked, is hosting the Al Khor Carnival this weekend.

Billed as ‘the biggest festival of the year’, visitors will be able to enjoy several cultural activities, rides, food outlets and a bazaar all happening on the ground of the stadium.

The carnival will run everyday for 18 days from January 21st till February 7th. Its opening hours are noon till late 10 pm. 

