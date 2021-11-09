Qatar’s biggest stars hit the track for fastest lap time challenge ahead of F1 race

The Losail International Circuit has been revamped ahead of the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix, which will take place in two weeks time.

Ready? Set? Go! Local and international sports and entertainment icons have geared up for a head-to-head fastest lap contest at Losail International Circuit as part of a national campaign by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF).

The “Losail Star Power” campaign, launched across the federation’s social media channels, aims to engage the community in motorsports in Qatar and encourage fans to buy the last remaining tickets for the country’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“This campaign is all about seizing the opportunity we have with F1 to promote motorsports in Qatar and generate excitement before the race action begins on 19 November,” said QMMF’s Executive Director Amro Al-Hamad.

“Formula 1 is one of the most popular sports in the world, and to host a race in Qatar further cements Qatar’s position as a world-class venue for global sporting events.”

Several stars from around the region and abroad hit the gas for a chance to be crowned the winner of the lap contest— a perfect chance to get ready for the grand event in two weeks.

The circuit saw Qatari Olympic Gold medallist Mutaz Barshim, three-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al Attiyah, Egypt football icon Mohamed Aboutrika, French World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and many more hit the track for the speedy challenge.

Videos of the exciting competition will be posted all week on Instagram and Twitter and before the winner with the fastest time is declared, the federation has announced.

Two weeks from now Qatar will host its first-ever F1 Grand Prix (GP)—a golden opportunity for all F1 fans in the region.

The race, the first of its kind in the Gulf state, will be held at the Losail International Circuit, a facility regularly used by MotoGP. The circuit has an 8,000 capacity and 16-turns and has already gone through several renovations before the black and white flag is waved.

The race was supposed to take place in Australia but was then moved to Qatar after concerns were raised due to the ongoing pandemic, leading to a number of cancellations.

Among these was the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, which was cancelled for the second year in a row. Earlier, the Australian, Singaporean, Canadian and Chinese races were also cancelled for health safety reasons.

With Qatar filling the slot left by the cancellation of the Australian GP, the F1 season will end with a Middle Eastern run, with Saudi Arabia’s first race on December 5 and Abu Dhabi on December 12.

