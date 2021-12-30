Qatar’s cabinet condemns Israel for continuous breach of international law 

Doha says Israel’s increasing violations of international law in occupied Palestine are “dangerous developments”.

Qatar’s cabinet condemned Israel’s continuous expansion of illegal settlements in occupied Palestine and the Syrian Golan Heights, which violate international law and numerous United Nations resolutions.

The Council of Ministers held a meeting on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan, chaired by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

The Cabinet reacted to Israel’s latest decision to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, and the Zionist state’s decision to build a further 1,300 units in on stolen Arab land in the occupied West Bank.

Qatar’s government described Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s announcements on Sunday and the escalation of attacks by the occupation forces and settler militias against Palestinian as a “dangerous development”.

“The Cabinet called for urgent and decisive intervention by the international community to protect the Palestinian people, stop settlements and put pressure on the Israeli government to revive the peace process in accordance with the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council and the Arab Peace Initiative, and on the basis of the two-state solution, which leads to the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” read the ministers’ statement.

Qatar’s condemnation comes after Israel announced plans to double the number of settlers living in Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Syrian foreign ministry said “Syria strongly condemns the dangerous and unprecedented escalation from the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and its persistence in settlement policies and grave and methodological violations that rise to the level of war crimes.”

Its state-run SANA news agency said that Damascus is seeking to utilize all legal means to liberate the territory from Israeli occupiers.

In occupied Palestine, Israeli settlers have been carrying out brutal attacks against Palestinians living in various villages.

In Qatar, journalists and activists called for an immediate halt of the latest wave settler-led violence, forcing the issue to trend on social media platforms.

Most recently, prominent Qatari journalist Jaber Al Harami shared a video which shows how Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lives in a house built on land stolen from a Palestinian family during the Nakba 1948 (catastrophe).

“They stole Palestine and desecrated the sacred sites, but sooner or later the day will come and justice will be served,” Al Harami commented in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Palestine is not divisible.”

For over seven decades, Palestinians have been witnessing their own ethnic cleansing with Israel continuing to make way for Jewish settlers from abroad.

Qatar has continuously stood in solidarity with Palestinians under occupation and refused to normalize, unlike other countries in the region.

Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater recently called on world leaders to take action in halting the illegal Israeli occupation as part of the new year resolutions for 2022.

The Qatari official comments came amid a noticeable silence by the international community towards Palestinian suffering, as the Zionist state continues to act with impunity with no clear action being taken to put an end to the illegal occupation.

