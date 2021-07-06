Qatar’s Covid-19 cases drop below 100

As restrictions ease and vaccination rates continue to accelerate, Qatar’s daily Covid-19 cases have now dropped below 100 for the first time.

Daily Covid-19 cases have now dropped below 100 in Qatar, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported on Monday.

The latest figures show just 65 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 among the community and 28 among travellers were recorded on Monday.

This brings the total number of reported Covid-19 cases to 93, the lowest in months.

Meanwhile, figures show almost 98% of the most vulnerable population group in Qatar, those over the age of 60, have received one dose of the vaccine while almost 93% of the same group has received both doses.

Since the start of the national Covid-19 inoculation programme, 3,276,416 doses have been administered, with 76% of the eligible population receiving at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/SIh5Wfo4sF — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) July 5, 2021

Covid-19 related restrictions as well as the rapid vaccination programme have contributed to the drop in daily infection cases. However, the ministry has warned the public to continue abiding by precautionary measures.

Read also: These countries allow vaccinated travellers with no PCR or quarantine rules

On 18 June, the second phase of the gradual lifting of precautionary restrictions began. This is part of a four-stage plan to be implemented over the coming months, which began on May 28. Soon after the first phase began, Qatar’s daily cases fell below 200.

Qatar is also set to be among the first countries to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in a months time.

Meanwhile, in its efforts to inoculate the entire population, Qatar has opened one of the largest vaccination centres in the world, the Qatar Vaccination Center for the Business and Industry Sector.

The inauguration of the centre has led to the closing of the Qatar National Convention Center [QCC]’s Covid-19 vaccination centre as well as the two drive-through vaccination centres in Lusail and Al Wakra.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube