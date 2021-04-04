Qatar’s Covid-19 deaths surpass 300

The Gulf state boasts the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in the world, but more deaths have been recorded amid a surge in daily cases.

Qatar’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 300 on Saturday with three deaths recorded on the same day, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health [MoPH].

The ages of those who died were 49, 71 and 76, all of which received the necessary medical care by the country’s hospitals.

Qatar, which has maintained the world’s lowest coronavirus mortality rate worldwide, has been recording more deaths weekly deaths as the UK strain continues to spread in the Gulf state.

According to official health ministry figures, eight people died from the novel coronavirus in December. The number decreased to three in January before shooting up to 10 in February, including an 11-year-old child. In March, 33 people succumbed to the virus.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Hamad Medical Corporation and Chairman of the National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, announced last month that despite best efforts, the UK strain entered the country and has caused the latest surge in cases.

When compared to the original virus, the UK variant, a more deadly strain, has 23 mutations and spreads up to 70% more easily. This has resulted in a sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Qatar, going from 300-to-400 reported cases in February to over 800 in April.

Hospital admissions have also witnessed a hike with health officials suggesting a full lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

“We did not witness such numbers at the peak of the first wave,” Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, Acting Chairman of HMC’s Intensive Care Units said, adding that the intensity of the second wave could soon see yet more precautionary measures imposed if required, including a full lockdown for a period of two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, health authorities have continued to speed up and expand a nationwide vaccination campaign with aims to inoculate 90% of the population by the end of this year.

As of now, 889,202 people have received the vaccine.

On Saturday, Qatar recorded 870 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,776.

