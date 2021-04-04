24.7 C
Doha
Sunday, April 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Qatar’s Covid-19 deaths surpass 300

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash

The Gulf state boasts the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in the world, but more deaths have been recorded amid a surge in daily cases.

Qatar’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 300 on Saturday with three deaths recorded on the same day, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health [MoPH].

The ages of those who died were 49, 71 and 76, all of which received the necessary medical care by the country’s hospitals.

Qatar, which has maintained the world’s lowest coronavirus mortality rate worldwide, has been recording more deaths weekly deaths as the UK strain continues to spread in the Gulf state.

According to official health ministry figures, eight people died from the novel coronavirus in December. The number decreased to three in January before shooting up to 10 in February, including an 11-year-old child. In March, 33 people succumbed to the virus.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Hamad Medical Corporation and Chairman of the National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, announced last month that despite best efforts, the UK strain entered the country and has caused the latest surge in cases.

 

When compared to the original virus, the UK variant, a more deadly strain, has 23 mutations and spreads up to 70% more easily. This has resulted in a sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Qatar, going from 300-to-400 reported cases in February to over 800 in April.

Hospital admissions have also witnessed a hike with health officials suggesting a full lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

“We did not witness such numbers at the peak of the first wave,” Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, Acting Chairman of HMC’s Intensive Care Units said, adding that the intensity of the second wave could soon see yet more precautionary measures imposed if required, including a full lockdown for a period of two to three weeks.

Read also: How to protect yourself against ‘the more deadly’ UK strain

Meanwhile, health authorities have continued to speed up and expand a nationwide vaccination campaign with aims to inoculate 90% of the population by the end of this year.

As of now, 889,202 people have received the vaccine.

On Saturday, Qatar recorded 870 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,776.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

Social centre Hifz Al Naema to distribute thousands of Ramadan iftar packages

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The food will be distributed to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.  Hifz Al Naema Centre announced that it will be distributing...
Read more
Politics

Qatari official wins second term at Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights

Farah AlSharif - 0
A Qatar candidate will fill a vacant seat in the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights following elections in Cairo. Elections held at the headquarters...
Read more
News

Qatar, UK to expand defence ties with new air force partnership

Sahar ElKabbash - 0
An MoU was signed between Qatar and the United Kingdom to expand military ties between the two countries. The United Kingdom and Qatar ramped up...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar mulls full lockdown to halt second Covid-19 wave: official

Hala Abdallah - 0
New Covid-19 variants are spreading more among children and a continuous surge in cases could lead to a full lockdown, a health official says. The...

6 Qatari brands to display products for free on local shelves

News

Digital travel pass set to take-off this month

Travel

‘Dangerous’ overcrowding as Qatar increases weekly vaccines by 200%

COVID-19

How to protect yourself against ‘the more deadly’ UK strain

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.