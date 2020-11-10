31.4 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Qatar’s COVID-19 ‘Healthcare Heroes’ honoured in new exhibition

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Source: WISH

Individuals from across Qatar’s health sector are being celebrated in an exhibition in the capital.

A photography exhibition celebrating 13 of Qatar’s healthcare heroes and their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic is now open for the public at the Doha Fire Station’s courtyard.

“This year, more than ever before, the role of healthcare professionals has been valued here in Qatar and around the world,” said Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health. 

Throughout Qatar’s comprehensive strategy to confront COVID-19 our healthcare teams in the health sector have been at the forefront of the country’s response,” Dr. Al Kuwari added.

The faces of frontline healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and those working behind the scenes are displayed at the exhibition, serving a reminder of their efforts to protect the community.

Thirteen men and women are presented in the exhibition in two different images: one of which showcasing them wearing a face mask and the other without.

Source: WISH

The people featured represent a cross-section of a workforce of more than 40,000 people that make up Qatar’s health sector.

“They have worked round-the-clock, under enormous pressure, to ensure we deliver the best healthcare services, not only to patients affected by COVID-19, but also to the many thousands of non-COVID-19 patients who still relied on our essential services. I feel incredibly honoured to be part of such a skilled and dedicated workforce of healthcare heroes,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.

Additionally, visitors can get an interactive experience at the exhibition by scanning the QR codes on each image to hear the photographed people’s narration of their daily work life.

The opening of the exhibition on Tuesday coincides with the virtual World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), which will take place from November 15-to-19.

“WISH is a global health initiative but, as part of the Qatar Foundation family, our home is very much Doha, so we’ve been glad of the opportunity to use our summit to celebrate and thank those who are currently doing vital work, often in very difficult circumstances,” said Sultana Afdhal, WISH’s CEO.

All photographs were taken by award-winning, Qatar-based photographer Mahmoud El Achi, Head of Innovation at WISH, who was eager to tell the stories of the frontline workers.

Read also: ‘Doha Healthcare Week’ to highlight COVID-19, diabetes and women’s health

“It was a privilege meeting the different people we featured and to hear their stories as they posed for their portraits. I hope the images reflect the passion for their work that each of them clearly possessed,” saud El Achi.

“Healthcare Heroes” will run until the end of the year and will be available virtually from November 15 via the WISH event. The public can attend by registering through WISH’s website.

