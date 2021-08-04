Qatar’s defence ministry ‘modernises’ Al-Udeid Air Base in latest expansion project

An expansion of the Al Udeid Air Base includes new dormitories for the US and coalition forces stationed in Qatar.

Members of the Qatari and United States Armed Forces came together in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the inauguration of two new Blatchford-Preston Complex dormitory facilities at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The dorms were financed and built by the Qatar Ministry of Defence as it assists to modernise the air base – the biggest American outpost in the Middle East – and improve standards of living for US and coalition forces stationed in the Gulf state.

The new dorms are the first of a series of 38 projects in development to expand capacity and a higher quality of life for those stationed at the base.

“This ribbon cutting ceremony symbolises the enduring strategic partnership and close working relationship between the United States and the State of Qatar,” said 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander Maj. Gen. David Meyer.

“We receive outstanding support from our Qatari hosts, which is a critical ingredient for our continued success across the CENTCOM Theater,” he added,

The remaining projects, scheduled to be developed next year, include eight more dorm buildings, two dining halls, power and communications lines and a base operating support facility.

“We’re in the early stages of several projects that will put new infrastructure in place for US and Coalition forces here at Al Udeid,” said Meyer. “It’s a long-term investment that will benefit everyone. Qatar is one of AFCENT’s greatest partners, and we’re very grateful for their generosity.”

The updates come as the Pentagon confirmed it will be transferring thousands of Afghan interpreters and translators along with their families to military bases in the US and Qatar as the Afghan troop withdrawal continues.

Qatar will be hosting Afghans who worked for the US and their families at the air base, with the possibility of building more houses. The number of interpreters ranges between 40,000 and 50,000 people.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the biggest American military outpost in the MENA region, and hosts at least 10,000 US military members as well as over 100 aircrafts.

