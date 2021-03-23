Qatar’s EAA foundation offers 339 scholarships to Palestinian students

The foundation is expanding its efforts to help hundreds of Palestinian youth continue their education.

Education Above All Foundation [EAA] is granting 339 scholarships to Palestinian youth to study at Al-Quds Bard College for the Arts and Sciences (AQB) in Abu Dis, Palestine.

The scholarship programme, which launches in Spring 2021 and will last for eight years, aims to help disadvantaged youth and in-service teachers receive quality education.

It was made possible through the support of Qatar Fund For Development [QFFD] and was launched through Qatar Scholarship Programme.

“Education is an enabling right that supports all other human rights. At a time of global economic uncertainty, education gives our youth hope to create their own future and work for a better, safer world,” said Talal Al Hothal, Director of EAA’s Al Fakhoora programme.

“We are delighted to partner with the prestigious Al-Quds Bard College for Arts and Sciences to support talented bachelor and graduate degree students from marginalised communities and backgrounds to access quality education, supported by student services and empowered by the skills necessary to become engaged, productive, inspirational citizens who can adapt and excel in their challenging environments.”

Students will be given access to a rigorous liberal arts education, support services and civic engagement opportunities for marginalised Palestinian youth. They will also be offered the opportunity to participate in a variety of events such as conferences and workshops.

This will then lay the groundworks for the students to work with Qatari educational institutions and organisations.

For those who show immense potential and talent, the foundation will select them to study in Qatar under the Qatar Scholarship Programme.

“Bard College welcomes this opportunity to work with Education Above All Foundation in removing barriers to access to high quality liberal arts education for underserved youth and communities,” said Leon Botstein, President of Bard College.

“This new programme is consistent with Bard’s priorities of expanding global access to higher education and offering academically rigorous programs. We’re gratified this partnership will help many more students to pursue their academic careers [at Al Quds Bard].”

Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine has severely impacted access to education, especially for young people. According to World Bank data, the unemployment rate in Palestine remains high, currently standing at 32% in the West Bank.

The foundation announced that the majority of the grants will be given to students in the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) programme at AQB and aims to unlock transformational opportunities for the generations to come, supporting the long-term development of the country’s education system.

In the next five years, the Qatari foundation will be awarding 4,000 scholarships throughout the Middle East and North Africa region to ensure those in need of education are receiving it.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube