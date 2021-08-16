39.4 C
Doha
Monday, August 16, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar’s economy expected to grow 3% in 2021: World Bank

By Farah AlSharif

-

Business
[Pexels]
The Gulf state is also expected to enjoy 4.1% in growth in 2022 that is set to increase even further the year after. 

Qatar’s economy is projected to grow by 3% this year before accelerating to 4.1% in 2022 and 4.5% in 2023, according to the World Bank.

The Gulf state is also expected to post a “strong growth rebound” with LNG demand in South and East Asia according to the GEU, the World Bank’s Gulf Economic Update (GEU) said.

Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) economies are expected to return to an aggregate growth of 2.2% in 2021 following a year of economic distress as the world economy recovers. Global oil demand and international oil prices are also looking positive following the decline.

However, fiscal deficits are projected to persist for most of the forecast period. The GCC countries with the largest deficits in 2020 – Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman – are expected to remain in deficit until 2023, but at narrower ratios to GDP in 2023 than during the economic downturn in 2020.

The report highlighted that the oil supply cutbacks and a four-year-low average oil price of $41.30 per barrel reduced the GCC’s goods and services exports by 8.1% and turned the current account surplus of 6.8% of GDP in 2019 into a deficit of 2.9% of GDP in 2020.

Read also: Qatar emerges as third ‘trending destination’ on Tripadvisor 2021 list

Non-oil GDP is now larger in all GCC countries than it was a decade or two ago. However, many are still highly reliant on oil and gas exports, which remain over 70% of total goods exports in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

“While the GCC has done a lot in the last year to contain the effects of the pandemic on their economy, including procuring vaccinations early on, they must continue to reform their public sector finances,” said World Bank Regional Director of the GCC Countries Issam Abousleiman.

“The region needs to strengthen their competition policies to harness the benefits of telecommunications and the digitalisation of economic activity,” added Abousleiman.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Sheikh Khalifa meets tribal elders as election law protests subside

Farah AlSharif - 0
The tribes were among those excluded by the Shura Council election laws that sparked debates in Qatar last week.  Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani...
Read more
Politics

Qatar condoles Lebanese president as fuel tank explosion kills dozens

Hala Abdallah - 0
On Sunday, Akkar witnessed an explosion that claimed dozens of lives, leaving hospitals scrambling to treat injured victims.  Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

How to deal with the most common skin diseases this summer

Hala Abdallah - 0
If you or your children experience any of these symptoms contact your dermatologist immediately, Dr. Salloum warns. During the sweltering summer season, people of different...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.