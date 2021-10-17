Qatar’s election to UN Human Rights Council reflects Doha’s ‘positive’ global role

Qatar became a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) of Asian and Pacific countries.

Qatar has been elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after amassing 182 to join the body for three years starting in January 2022.

The UN Department for General Assembly & Conference Management (DGACM) made the announcement during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly held at the GA headquarters in New York on Thursday.

“DGACM & Office of Legal Affairs staff ensured the smooth and procedurally correct conduct of the secret ballot vote,” it tweeted.

The majority of votes in favour of Qatar for the fifth time since the establishment of the council in 2006, “embodies the confidence of the international community in the active and positive role played by the State of Qatar in the field of protection and promotion of human rights and related issues,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

“It also reflects the well-established approach and policy of the State of Qatar towards the promotion and protection of human rights at the local, regional and international levels, and the fulfilment of its obligations in this regard,” it added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said this comes in recognition of Qatar’s continuous efforts supporting human rights.

“The State of Qatar considers the preservation and protection of human rights as one of the strategic pillars of its foreign policy, and an essential factor for achieving prosperity and peace. Qatar’s victory today as a member of the Human Rights Council, with the support of 182 countries, confirms Qatar’s continuous efforts to promote human rights and culminates in its noble efforts in international issues,” the deputy PM said in a tweet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani said in a tweet that the victory “is an extension of the brilliant successes of Qatari diplomacy under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani – may God protect him.”

Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the UNGA, congratulated all member states elected to UNHRC in a tweet on Thursday following the announcement of the members.

On behalf of the Gulf state, Qatar Mission to UN on Twitter thanked all member states for their “valuable support” in Qatar’s candidacy during the event.

“With the #HRCelections2021 concluding, we extend our sincerest congratulations to Benin, Gambia, Cameroon, Somalia, Eritrea, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Lithuania, Montenegro, Paraguay, Argentina, Honduras, Finland, Luxembourg, and the United States on a successful election for the 2022-2024 term,” it said in another tweet.

“The State of Qatar looks forward to working closely & constructively with the members of the council.”

The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to UN, Abdallah Al Mouallimi, also congratulated Sheikha Alya and “brothers and sisters in Qatar Mission to UN,” read in a tweet by KSA Mission to UN.

A similar message was posted by Kuwait’s mission to the UN.

On Thursday, 18 members of the Human Rights Council were elected for the term 2022-2024 based on equitable geographical distribution.

According to paragraph 7 of General Assembly resolution 60/251, the members of the Council shall serve for a period of three years and shall not be eligible for immediate re-election after two consecutive terms.