Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Qatar’s envoy to Gaza meets with Hamas leader

By Farah AlSharif

Source: MoFA
The Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza met with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Monday.

Ambassador and Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza Mohammad Al-Emadi met with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The two discussed the current political situation and developments in Palestine, expressing hopes to achieve stability in all territories.

Al Emadi stressed that Qatar has been making great efforts to continue providing support to Palestinians at all levels and cooperating with all involved parties.

Sinwar highlighted the latest developments in dialogues with Egypt and other parties regarding the consolidation of ceasefire and the lifting of the 16-year siege on the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar expressed his thanks to Qatar for its stances and generous and continuous support for the Palestinian people and its implementation of many vital projects in all sectors of life in Gaza, including reconstruction, infrastructure, electricity, and humanitarian aid.

Qatar begins distributing financial aid to families in Gaza

Last week, Qatar’s envoy to Gaza confirmed the start of distribution of financial aid in the besieged strip on Thursday.

Al-Emadi confirmed the aid would be distributed to around 95,000 families in the besieged enclave by the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and in cooperation with Qatar Fund for Development. Each family in need will receive $100 per month.

The United Nations, under the supervision of Israel, will lead the aid distribution process, as it has specified distribution centres for families in need.

The envoy confirmed that over 300 centres and shops have been dedicated for aid distribution by Qatari organisations involved in the procedure.

The occupying state is set to oversee the list of eligible aid recipients.

