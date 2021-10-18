Qatar’s expansion into European Union takes off under new air transport agreement

The agreement means that Qatar and the EU will enjoy less restrictive, free access to markets, opening the doors for Qatari businesses.

Qatar has signed a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement with the European Union (EU), marking a major step in the field of air transportation between Qatar and EU countries.

The agreement stipulates that companies from all involved parties will be able to enjoy an easy and free access to markets with less restrictions.

Qatar’s national carrier will be allowed to enter European markets easily and expand its network in EU countries without limits to payloads or number of flights, which in turn increases the possibility of profitability.

The agreement will provide benefit to all parties, being the first of its kind in the Gulf for transportation rights, Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, who signed the deal, said.

He expressed that the agreement is a testimony to Qatar’s notable reputation in air transportation and the national carrier’s active role around the world.

While it will replace previous bilateral agreements, the latest deal won’t undo previous rights granted to Qatar and EU member states.

The move aims to boost opportunities of competition, while still adhering to the principles of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of fair and equal opportunities for all parties.

