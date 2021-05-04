Qatar’s first electronics manufacturer to produce laptops, smart watches and phones

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) has set up the Gulf state’s first state-of-the-art electronics production facility at one of its Free Zones. Qatar’s first electronics manufacturing facility has been established as part of a partnership with US-based iLife Digital and Prime Technologies, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) announced. The US technology firm will use the 2,500-sq-m factory to produce iLife-branded electronic devices, including laptops, PCs, smart watches and mobile phones. Production is expected to start in August 2021, and will produce up to 350,000 electronics a year. The facility is also set to support logistics and research and development activities, and will also feature a customer care centre. The move is expected to help contribute in tackling an ever growing demand for affordable electronics in the MENA region. The new $3.5 million venture will create at least 160 new jobs and support Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which aims to create a knowledge-based economy, promote economic diversification as well as meet self-sufficiency objectives. Read also: Qatar’s manufacturing workforce to expand drastically by 2025

It will expand the skilled labour pool of Qatar, support the development of its logistical infrastructure and bring an estimated $8 million gross value added per annum to the country.

“This partnership is also testament to the strategic place of Qatar and its free zones in global trade, and the exciting potential of technology manufacturing in Qatar. This factory will play an important role in our growing technology ecosystem, and drive our continued support for Qatar’s technology and innovation sector,” said Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA Ahmad Al-Sayed.

The venture will also contribute to the ‘Made in Qatar’ initiative that comes as the Gulf state ramps up efforts to promote local manufacturing.

Over the next few years, this is hoped to increase production value for the sector by some 30 percent.