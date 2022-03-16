Qatar’s first Ultimate Race set to start on 19 March

Triathlon set to take place in Qatar to further encourage and promote sport in the country.

Qatar’s first Ultimate Race event is set to take place on 19 March at Katara. The event was organised by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation.

Registration for the event is open until 17 March, or when the event is sold out. People can sign up via the website.

Director of Ultimate Race 2022 Sheikh Suhaim Al-Thani, said: “The QOC will organise this community event to raise awareness about the importance of sport and to take community sport to new grounds.”

The Ultimate Race has multiple types of events for different athletes, and is divided into a youth category, which includes people from 7-15, and an adult group, which includes anyone over the age of 16.

These categories are further separated, with the youth group having four subcategories (ages: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15) and the adult group having a veteran category for people over the age of 40.

The Sprint Distance Triathlon is open to adults whilst the Youth Duathlon is for the youth group. The events all take place on Saturday, starting with the Sprint Distance Triathlon which begins at 6:30am.

The Youth Duathlon is divided into two groups for the race, who begin at different times. The third and fourth categories aged 12-15 start at 6:50am. The first and second groups aged 7-11 will take place at 7:45am.

The Sprint Distance Triathlon is divided into three parts for people to compete in: 750m swim, 20km ride, and 5km run.

The Youth Duathlon for people 7-11 is divided into a 1km run, 2.6km ride, and then another 1km run.

For youth aged 12-15, it is made up of the same events but of different lengths, including a 1km run, 6.5km bike and 3km run.

A ticket to participate in the Sprint Distance Triathlon costs 500 QAR, and the Youth Duathlon costs 75 QAR.

Anti-doping tests will be conducted for the participants in the adult category after the competition.

To compete, one must be fully vaccinated or have a negative rapid antigen test result within 48 hours.

The total prize money of the event will be 350,000 QAR.