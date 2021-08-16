Qatar’s FM discusses Palestine, Afghanistan during Jordan visit

The two expressed concern over the latest developments in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of preserving the security of Afghans.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Monday during a visit to Amman, where he is also expected to meet with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

“We discussed ways to enhance our bilateral cooperation and a number of regional issues, especially the Palestinian issue,” the Qatari diplomat said after the meeting with Safadi.

Had a brotherly meeting with H.E @AymanHsafadi during my visit to Jordan today. We discussed ways to enhance our bilateral cooperation and a number of regional issues, esp the Palestinian issue. pic.twitter.com/WvzkUwKpnT — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) August 16, 2021

The meeting saw both diplomats assuring that Jordan will continue to coordinate with Qatar to help provide Palestinians with humanitarian assistance and working towards reaching “comprehensive peace” in Palestine.

In a joint press conference, Sheikh Mohammed said the Gulf state’s relations with Jordan remain “distinguished, fraternal and are based on clear and solid foundations”.

The two also tapped into the latest developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has established complete control over the country after taking over Kabul on Sunday.

“Qatar played a major role in reaching a solution in Afghanistan, and we express our common concern about the outcome of matters,” Safadi told the press.

Sheikh Mohammed also said Doha is working with international partners and the United Nations to help restore stability in Afghanistan, while reiterating his country’s position in calling for a peaceful transfer of power.

“There is international concern about the fast pace of developments and Qatar is doing its utmost to bring a peaceful transition, especially after the vacuum that happened,” Sheikh Mohammed said, noting that his country is working to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organisations.

Furthermore, both foreign ministers stressed the need to reach a political solution to the ongoing Syrian crisis.

Qatar-Jordan bilateral ties

Qatar and Jordan share strong bilateral relations, with at least 60,000 Jordanians working in various sectors in Doha including health, education, finance, hospitality, and information technology.

Last year, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians during his visit to Amman. The Qatari leader also pledged $30 million in assistance to the Jordan military pension fund.

Since the start of the year, Qatari investments in Jordan have exceeded $4.5 billion in all sectors, including $550 million in private sector investments.

Of those investments, $950 million is equity in companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange, the deputy chairman of the Qatari-Jordanian Business Council at the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al Maslamani said.

Jordan’s exports from Doha’s private sector to Jordan also reached $36 million last year.

The two countries have also cooperated in the military field.

In 2019, King Abdullah met with Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to sign bilateral cooperation agreements between Doha and Amman’s armed forces.

In the same year, Jordan appointed Zaid Al-Lozi, secretary general of the country’s foreign ministry, as its ambassador to Doha.

Qatar’s Amir was also one of the first leaders to call King Abdullah in April following news over a rumored coup in Jordan, where Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, a former head of the royal court, as well as several others were arrested.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube