Qatar’s FM holds ‘fruitful’ discussions with UN secretary-general

The Gulf state and the intergovernmental organisation have cooperated over various humanitarian efforts across the world.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has tweeted he held “fruitful” discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York over regional and international developments.

“Pleased to meet HE Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. We had a fruitful discussion on latest developments. Qatar values its multiple partnerships with the UN,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed on Wednesday.

The Qatari official renewed his country’s commitment “to its role in consolidating stability and achieving development.”

The officials spoke about the crisis in Ukraine, situation in Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan and Libya.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Qatar has stressed the importance of reaching a political resolution to the unfolding situation in Kyiv. It also joined 141 countries in signing the UN resolution earlier this month, which demanded Russia’s “immediate and complete” withdrawal from Ukraine.

During a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed said that Qatar condemns all violations of the UN Charter.

According to the UN, 726 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including 52 children, between 24 February and 15 March. The death doll is also believed to be higher as the Russian invasion goes into its third week.

Palestine

Qatar has long condemned the ongoing human rights violations Israel has been carrying out on Palestinians as it continues to illegally occupy the country.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed slammed the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine, describing it as “one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises” during the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Unlike some of its neighbours, including the UAE and Bahrain, Qatar has staunchly refused to normalise with Israel as it continues to commit to the Arab Peace Initiative.

Under the initiative, GCC member countries agreed to refrain from normalising with Israel until it fully withdraws from lands occupied in 1967.

Israel continues to forcibly displace Palestinians from their lands to make way for Jewish settlers, depriving the native population of their basic rights.

Qatar and the UN have long cooperated in order to provide Palestinians with much-needed aid.

Yemen

Qatar has repeatedly stressed the need to address the situation in Yemen and hold an inclusive national dialogue between all of its parties.

During his speech at the 76th General Assembly of the UN in New York in September, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called for the protection of human rights in the war-torn country.

The country has been living under war for eight years. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched military attacks in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

More recently, reports claimed that the GCC is considering talks with Houthi rebels along with other Yemeni parties in Riyadh this month in an effort to end the ongoing war in the country.

Afghanistan

Qatar has managed to evacuate over 70,000 Afghans and foreigners since the Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August last year.

Shortly after the complete withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country following 20 years, Qatar was able to resume civilian operations at Kabul’s airport. It has continued to work with the UN to provide aid to millions of Afghans living under a worsening humanitarian situation under years of war and drought.

Libya

Qatar had previously said that it is sparing no effort in supporting the aspirations of the Libyan people in achieving “security, stability and prosperity” and the election process”.

In March last year, the Government of National Unity (GNA) was formed and had initially set last December as the date for elections. The date was later postponed until June.

The country has been witnessing rising political tensions since the Tobruk-based parliament gave confidence to a government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha in February.

The UN warned on Wednesday that “Libya is now facing a new phase of political polarisation” that would reverse the gains the country has made since warlord Khalifa Haftar was forced out of northwestern Libya in 2020.

Eastern Libya’s commander Haftar and his forces launched an offensive to capture Tripoli in April 2019 with the support of Egypt, Russia, France and the UAE.

Turkey also led a military intervention during the second Libyan civil war in January 2020 following the signing of a maritime memorandum with the internationally-backed GNA.

