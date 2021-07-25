Qatar’s FM in Tehran for talks with Javad Zarif

Doha has continuously offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington, more recently in the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Qatar’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Tehran on Sunday for talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mehr news agency reported.

According to Qatar’s foreign ministry, the diplomats reviewed Doha and Tehran’s bilateral relations as well as developments in the region without providing further details. Iranian media said the two also touched on international issues.

In February, Sheikh Mohammed visited the Islamic Republic where he said Doha will “spare no efforts” in mediating between the US and Iran, calling for a swift return to the nuclear deal.

Last month, Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al-Khater revealed that Doha has attempted to act as a mediator between the US and Iran as well as Tehran and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC].

“We tried to act as a mediator between Iran and the United States and at some point there was a discussion about Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council. We are always ready to contribute to this process,” said Al-Khater in June, noting that mediation takes place from time to time.

Qatar is a strategic ally to the US and enjoys good relations with Iran. Doha’s efforts helped maintain regional stability at the end of 2019 and early 2020 during an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad as well as the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

“At this time, the region was on the brink of war. Qatar worked hard with both sides to reduce tensions, and there were several other countries with similar interests. Including Iraq, which is located in the middle between the two forces,” said Al-Khater.

Meanwhile, Vienna talks kicked off in April this year in an attempt to revive the nuclear deal between the US and Iran in the presence of members of the 2015 accord, known as the p4+1 – France, Britain, Germany and Russia.

While progress was visible during the meetings, with the US and Iran showing up to the negotiating table, there has been no tangible progress to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic or restore the JCPOA.

Furthermore, Qatar earlier this year expressed its readiness to mediate between Iran and its regional rivals – the UAE and Saudi Arabia – after signing of the Al Ula declaration in January.

According to a report published by Iran’s Etemad newspaper on Friday, as quoted by Bloomberg, there will soon be an announcement regarding the formal re-establishment of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

