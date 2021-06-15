44 C
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Qatar’s FM sends message to Saudi counterpart at third follow-up committee meeting

By Hala Abdallah

Politics
The two countries are working on enhancing and developing ties after a three year dispute which ended this year.

Qatar’s foreign minister sent a written message to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud to strengthen bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries as steps to reconcile continue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani’s letter was delivered by Acting Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar to the Kingdom Hassan bin Mansour Al Khater, during a meeting in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the Qatari-Saudi Follow-up Committee held its third meeting at the ministry of foreign affairs in Riyadh. 

Read also: Qatar’s foreign minister reveals ‘positive progress’ in UAE talks

The meeting was chaired by Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs Ali bin Fahad Al Hajri and Saudi Arabia’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs Ambassador Eid Al Thaqafi, MoFA said.

This comes as the two neighbouring countries engage to implement efforts to enhance and develop relations following the historic Al-Ula Declaration, which ended a 3-year-long Gulf dispute on January 5.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar in June 2017 and severed all ties with Doha over false allegations that it supports terrorism. Qatar has consistently and vehemently denied those claims.

Last month, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Saudi Arabia‘s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah to enhance diplomatic ties between both countries.

According to state-owned Qatar National Agency, the meetings touched on bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as means to enhance them in various fields.

The most prominent of international issues, with a special focus on recent developments in the region, were also discussed in the talks at Al Salam Palace.

