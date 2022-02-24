17 C
Doha
Friday, February 25, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar’s FM urges for calm in phone calls with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: Qatar Embassy in Brussels

Russia has officially launched an invasion of Ukraine early on Thursday following mounting tensions.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed his country’s concern over the violent escalations between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday.

This came during two phone calls he held with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

Sheikh Mohammed has “urged all parties to exercise restraint and resolve the dispute through constructive dialogue and diplomatic methods”. He further stressed the importance of peacefully settling international disputes.

“His Excellency stressed the need to ensure the safety of civilians and consider this a top priority. His Excellency also affirmed Qatar’s position and keenness on the United Nations Charter and the well-established principles of international law,” said Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement.

The Qatari diplomat emphasised the need to refrain from threat and use of force whilst adhering to the “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states”.

Earlier on Thursday, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sheikh Tamim urged all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and settle disputes through international means.

The phone calls came as Russia launches a full-scale military invasion on Ukraine, following months of mounting tensions.

The Gulf state has a significant regional and international role in conflict resolution, having long been a key mediator between warring factions in different conflicts around the world, and continues to advocate for resolving tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.

Qatar also has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine due to various investments in both countries.

Escalations continue

Loud explosions were heard near Kyiv on Thursday morning, as Ukrainian cities woke up to airstrikes on the orders of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” tweeted Kuleba.

The attacks were instantly condemned by the US and the EU, both promising to hold Russia accountable for its latest offensive. The two entities have also vowed to impose sanctions on Russia.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” tweeted EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Ukraine has declared martial law throughout the country as attacks on persist.

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country,” the Ukrainian president said in a video address.

Kuleba said that Putin has plunged Europe into its darkest time since the beginning of the second World War in 1939.

“Any government hoping to sit this out is naïve. Don’t repeat mistakes of the past,” he tweeted.

Many people in Ukraine started fleeing the country as fear continues to ensue, with states such as Finland announcing their readiness to receive refugees.

Al Jazeera reported that an adviser to Ukraine’s president, Oleksii Arestovich, has said that at least 40 people have been killed. The media outlet, however, was unable to verify those numbers.

The UN’s high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi also called on neighbouring countries to keep their borders open for those seeking refuge.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety,” said Grandi.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Where does the GCC stand with Iran?

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Analysts tell Doha News that some Gulf countries are acknowledging that isolating Tehran was not the right decision.  More than a year has passed since...
Read more
News

Iran’s Raisi calls on gas exporters to ignore ‘cruel’ sanctions

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Tehran is still subjected to US sanctions following the withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord and is struggling to export its oil and gas. Iran's...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s foreign ministry appoints Dr Majed Al-Ansari as new spokesperson

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The newly-appointed official previously contributed to Doha News' pieces. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has appointed Dr Majed Al-Ansari as his...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Deportation and job losses due to lack of passport machines at...

Fatemeh Salari - 0
The Nigerian Embassy in Qatar is facing difficulties due to lack of passport machines, which has limited some Nigerians from continuing life in Qatar. Former...

Qatar’s FM renews apology over invasive searches at Hamad International Airport

News

Qatar Airways says goodbye to Qmiles

Business

Airbus hopes to reach an ‘amicable’ settlement with Qatar Airways

Business

Islamic scholar dismisses digital currencies as forbidden

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.