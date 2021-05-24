42 C
Doha
Monday, May 24, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Sudan for bilateral visit

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Politics
[Twitter / NadeebQA]

Qatar and Sudan have had a strong relationship since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met with Sudan’s Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi on Monday during his visit to Khartoum, Doha’s state news agency [QNA] reported.

The two diplomats reviewed their countries’ relations, mainly in the fields of investment, while also looking into the latest regional developments.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Al Mansour Bolad, also told Sputnik news agency that the Qatari official would hold “meetings with some Sudanese officials on Monday”, without disclosing further details about the meetings.

The visit comes following the head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s, trip to Qatar last month. It was his first visit to the Gulf state since he assumed power in 2019, following the overthrow of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir.

Al-Burhan was accompanied by Sudan’s Minister of Finance, Gibril Ibrahim; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi; and Minister of Defence, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin.

Read also: Sudan’s Burhan meets Qatar’s Amir in first Doha visit

Burhan met with Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during his visit to the Gulf state, where he also discussed the enhancement of the two countries’ ties. The Sudanese official also called on businesses to expand into his country.

In January, Sudan’s first Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (known as Hemedti), also made an official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.

Qatar-Sudan ties

Qatar and Sudan have had strong bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.  

In 2011, Doha sponsored a negotiation process that resulted in the Darfur Peace Agreement, which brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

In 2013, Qatar hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

Qatar also participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Iran extends nuclear monitoring deal for a month

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The decision comes amid the ongoing Vienna talks, which aim to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action . Iran has reportedly informed the International...
Read more
Top Stories

EU Parliamentarians praise Qatar’s mediation role in ending war on Gaza

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar was a key mediator in ending the 11-day bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. Jose Ramon Bauza, Chairman of the Qatar-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group...
Read more
New On The Scene

Calling all bookworms! Qatar National Library to re-open on Sunday, 30 May

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Missed your favorite study spot? Well, the wait is almost over. With Covid-19 numbers steadily decreasing in the country, Qatar National Library (QNL) has announced...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.