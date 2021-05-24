Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Sudan for bilateral visit

Qatar and Sudan have had a strong relationship since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met with Sudan’s Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi on Monday during his visit to Khartoum, Doha’s state news agency [QNA] reported.

The two diplomats reviewed their countries’ relations, mainly in the fields of investment, while also looking into the latest regional developments.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Al Mansour Bolad, also told Sputnik news agency that the Qatari official would hold “meetings with some Sudanese officials on Monday”, without disclosing further details about the meetings.

The visit comes following the head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s, trip to Qatar last month. It was his first visit to the Gulf state since he assumed power in 2019, following the overthrow of former ruler Omar Al-Bashir.

Al-Burhan was accompanied by Sudan’s Minister of Finance, Gibril Ibrahim; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi; and Minister of Defence, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin.

Burhan met with Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during his visit to the Gulf state, where he also discussed the enhancement of the two countries’ ties. The Sudanese official also called on businesses to expand into his country.

In January, Sudan’s first Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (known as Hemedti), also made an official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.

Qatar-Sudan ties

In 2011, Doha sponsored a negotiation process that resulted in the Darfur Peace Agreement, which brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

In 2013, Qatar hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

Qatar also participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.

