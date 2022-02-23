Qatar’s foreign ministry appoints Dr Majed Al-Ansari as new spokesperson

The newly-appointed official previously contributed to Doha News’ pieces.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has appointed Dr Majed Al-Ansari as his new advisor and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) spokesperson.

“I had the honor of being appointed [by the foreign minister] as an advisor to His Excellency and an official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I ask the Almighty for success in serving this generous country and contributing to its advancement under the wise leadership of His Highness,” said Dr. Al-Ansari in a tweet.

The foreign ministry’s previous spokesperson was Lolwah Al-Khater, who was appointed by Sheikh Mohammed in 2017. Al-Khater is currently Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister.

“I congratulate my dear brother, Dr Majid bin Muhammad Al-Ansari, for the precious confidence in our wise leadership, and for His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for his appointment as an official spokesman for the Foreign Ministry,” said Al-Khater in a tweet.

Dr Al-Ansari is amongst the most prominent political commentators in Qatar and has contributed to some of Doha News’ pieces in the past.

Career life

Dr. Al-Ansari has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Leeds University in the UK as well as a MA and PHD in Social Transformation from the Cathy Marsh Institute at the University of Manchester.

The new foreign ministry official had launched his career as a researcher in international relations at the office of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2005. This was followed by roles at different civil society, governmental and semi-governmental institutions.

He then worked as the Director of the Policy Department at the Institute of Social and Economic Survey Research at Qatar University (QU). During his time at the university, he also worked as an assistant professor at QU’s Department of International Affairs.

Dr Al-Ansari then served as the head of the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies since 2019.

The new foreign ministry spokesperson sits on the Board of Trustees of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Qatar Armed Forces and the Advisory Board of the College of Social Sciences and Humanities at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

The prominent Qatari figure has also contributed to academic publications.

This includes “Contemporary Qatar”, which was published by the Center for Studies in The Gulf and Springer House. He also contributed to a book titled “The Countries of the Arab Gulf” that was published by the Arab Center for Research.

His academic publications and journalists included the Journal of Balkans and Near Eastern Studies amongst many others.

