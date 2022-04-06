24.2 C
Doha
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar’s GDP expected to rise to $172 billion in 2022

By Hazar Kilani

-

BusinessTop Stories
[Sebastian Castelier]

To increase its self-sufficiency, Qatar has pushed to improve local manufacturing in a variety of fields.

The country’s gross domestic (GDP) product is expected to climb from $161 billion in 2021 to $172 billion this year, $181 billion in 2023, $191 billion in 2024 and $201 billion in 2025.

To overcome numerous regional and global hurdles, Qatar has presented an advanced economic model that has cemented its status as a significant regional economic centre.

The Undersecretary of the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater, stated that the Gulf state has entered a new economic stage as it is now directing its efforts toward relying on its own strengths, supporting national products and increasing its openness to its numerous trading partners across the world.

Qatar has adopted an approach that contributes to achieving a balance between the oil-based economy and the real economy that is dependent on non-oil sectors, according to Al-Khater, who stated in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatar has invested this approach in directing the important resources of the oil and gas sector towards supporting programmes aimed at achieving economic diversification.

Local Qatari vegetable production to spike following rising demand

Al-Khater added that legislative and regulatory initiatives have improved expectations for Qatar’s economy’s growth, citing the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 3.2% growth this year, compared to approximately 2% last year.

The official further referenced a report published by the Qatar-US Business Council in 2021, which stated that foreign direct investment in Qatar is on the rise, thanks to the country’s business environment and advanced infrastructure, as well as the financial sector’s balanced performance that has a direct impact on GDP, which is expected to rise to 3.9% this year.

The number of factories operating in Qatar and registered to date has surpassed 800, according to the undersecretary, whilst the total number of permits awarded to develop industrial projects has surpassed 635, and approximately 60 factories have been registered in the industrial registration.

Al-Khater also indicated that total factory investments in 2021 were an estimated 2.1 billion riyals, resulting in the creation of 2581 new jobs in industrial facilities.

Qatar approved the 2022 budget with revenue estimates of 196 billion QAR, up 22.4% from the estimates in the previous year’s budget, and total planned expenditures of 204.3 billion QAR  in 2022, up 4.9% from the previous year’s budget.

This is mostly due to a temporary rise in operating expenses related to World Cup hosting operations, which includes security and operational costs for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 events.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

No place in the World Cup: Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Russia was not allowed to compete for a spot in the World Cup after FIFA increased its sanctions in February following their war on Ukraine.  The Football...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Second case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome detected in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
35% of patients who contracted MERS-CoV have passed away in the last decade due to virus-related complications. The second case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...
Read more
Health & Technology

Could QF’s latest innovative tool help diagnose Autism in children?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
One in every 87 newborn babies in Qatar is diagnosed with autism, with cases on the rise.  Qatar Foundation has developed a new innovative eye-tracking...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Events & Ticketing

Ticketless fans not allowed entry to Qatar during World Cup over...

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar is reportedly planning to open more than 100 hotels and "serviced residences" to satisfy the expected demand. Fans who have failed to secure a match ticket...

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

News

Want to know more about Quranic manuscripts? Check out QNL’s new...

Culture
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.