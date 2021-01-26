Qatar’s Hamad Hospital to begin heart transplant surgeries

The country had also recently announced that it will add lung transplants to its list of procedures, with the first to be conducted in the upcoming two months.

Hamad Medical Corporation [HMC] will soon begin to conduct heart transplants, Dr. Yousef Al Maslamani, Medical Director at the Hamad General Hospital, told Qatar Radio.

According to Dr. Al Maslamani, the complex surgery requires a lot of coordination between all health teams working on the transplantation process.

“We start with the specialised team to remove the organ from the donor, and the second surgical team specialises in placing the organ in this patient and between them the patient passes through very large periods of coordination and arrangement ,” he explained.

The Qatari health official added that there is full coordination with the Heart Hospital to begin a live heart transplant program from a brain-deceased donor as there are organs that can only be donated from a deceased person.

Dr. Al Maslamani added that several other organs can also be transplanted in the country, but the most required ones internationally are the heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, and cornea.

Following up with a previous announcement, the health official said that Qatar will witness its first lung transplant procedure in the next two months. Lung transplants are going to be offered to people with lung failure where other treatment options are not available.

This procedure will also mark a new milestone for HMC’s unit, which is considered one of the most comprehensive transplant centres in the region.

In November 2019, HMC set up a Heart and Lung Transplant Taskforce team, led by Professor Takahiro Oto, an internationally renowned expert in lung transplantation.

Since the programme was launched in 1986, more than 430,000 people have registered to donate their organs.

On Monday, Qatar’s healthcare system was ranked the best in the region and number 20 globally in the Numbeo’s Healthcare Index by Country 2021.

