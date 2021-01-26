22.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Qatar’s Hamad Hospital to begin heart transplant surgeries

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Photo by JAFAR AHMED on Unsplash

The country had also recently announced that it will add lung transplants to its list of procedures, with the first to be conducted in the upcoming two months.

Hamad Medical Corporation [HMC] will soon begin to conduct heart transplants, Dr. Yousef Al Maslamani, Medical Director at the Hamad General Hospital, told Qatar Radio.

According to Dr. Al Maslamani, the complex surgery requires a lot of coordination between all health teams working on the transplantation process.

“We start with the specialised team to remove the organ from the donor, and the second surgical team specialises in placing the organ in this patient and between them the patient passes through very large periods of coordination and arrangement ,” he explained.

The Qatari health official added that there is full coordination with the Heart Hospital to begin a live heart transplant program from a brain-deceased donor as there are organs that can only be donated from a deceased person.

Dr. Al Maslamani added that several other organs can also be transplanted in the country, but the most required ones internationally are the heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, and cornea.

Read also: Qatar to launch lung transplant programme

Following up with a previous announcement, the health official said that Qatar will witness its first lung transplant procedure in the next two months. Lung transplants are going to be offered to people with lung failure where other treatment options are not available.

This procedure will also mark a new milestone for HMC’s unit, which is considered one of the most comprehensive transplant centres in the region.

In November 2019, HMC set up a Heart and Lung Transplant Taskforce team, led by Professor Takahiro Oto, an internationally renowned expert in lung transplantation.

Since the programme was launched in 1986, more than 430,000 people have registered to donate their organs.

On Monday, Qatar’s healthcare system was ranked the best in the region and number 20 globally in the Numbeo’s Healthcare Index by Country 2021.  

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar University plans to open branches in Asia and Africa

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar University (QU) is planning to establish branches in a number of Asian and African countries, its president Dr. Hassan Rashid Al Derham announced...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar sees a 300% increase in smokers wanting to quit

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
With Covid-19 acting as a wakeup call for many to take greater care of their health, more people in Qatar are now seeking help...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar beats Argentina to clinch place in World Handball Championship quarter final

Sana Hussain - 0
Team ‘Al-Adaam’ secured second place in their group after Denmark beat Croatia 38-26, to progress to the next stage of the tournament. Qatar booked their...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo. Qatar retained last year's global distinction for safety...

Mandatory hotel quarantine exemptions updated: health ministry

COVID-19

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

COVID-19

Bahrain bars Qatari family from entering in latest provocation since GCC...

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.