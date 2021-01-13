Qatar’s handball team heads to Egypt for world championship

Just a week after the lifting the blockade, Qatar men’s handball team will head to Egypt to participate in the 27th IHF World Men’s Handball Championship.

Qatar’s national men’s handball team will be in Egypt to take part in the World Men’s Handball Championship 2021, the biggest sport events to be held in the North African country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Qatari handball team is due to leave for Egypt on Thursday to participate in the sports event, which will start later on Wednesday and will run until January 31.

“The Qatari delegation is led by President of Qatar Handball Association (QHA) Ahmed Al Shaabi, and includes member of the Board of Directors Khalifa Tayseer, Director of the Team Youssef Al Hail, and administrative manager of the team Youssef Al Moallem,” according to local media reports.

In addition, Spanish head coach, Valero Rivera will be leading the technical staff as well as 20 players from Doha.

According to the International Handball Federation, the Qatari handball team will compete in the World Championship in Group C, which includes Angola, Japan, and Croatia.

The team is scheduled to play with Angola on Friday, Japan on Sunday, and Croatia on Tuesday.

The teams will be competing in three venues in Cairo and one in Alexandria.

Event organisers, along with Egypt’s ministry of health, are keen on providing the highest level of anti-virus measures in all four venues.

Medhat Al-Beltagy, the championship’s Local Organisation Committee (LOC) consultant, said the world’s attention is now focused on Egypt.

“All eyes will be looking at us as the International Olympic Committee observes (LOC) our experience and follows in our footsteps with the Tokyo Olympic Games, so we have to set an example,” he said.

Al-Beltagy also informed the media that the LOC had finalised preparations for the historic sports event and said Egypt is ready for the launch.

“All the world massive federations are following Egypt 2021 to watch the Egyptian experience and how we will be successful in organising the World Championship,” added Al-Beltagy.

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi said that the Supreme Organising Committee of the World event, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, has been inspecting all preparations made for the tournament.

The competition’s executive committee also organised the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in the same year.

