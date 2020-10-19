28.7 C
Doha
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar’s Health Control Department seizes 20 tonnes of spoiled foodstuffs

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Source: MME

Food product found was unsuitable for human consumption.

Doha’s Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) seized 20 tonnes of spoiled foodstuffs from warehouses, the ministry announced on Sunday.

The municipality confirmed that the foodstuffs, found in warehouses of a company in the industrial area, were not suitable for human consumption and were immediately confiscated.

Read also: Baladiya releases 46,000 baby black-finned sea bream in Qatari waters

Legal measures have been initiated against the company and the entire quantity of spoiled foodstuff was disposed under the supervision of the municipality.

The ministry has been taking strict measures to ensure the citizens are consuming safe products.

Just last week, MME found a food store that changes the expiration dates while also using an unhealthy food packaging method.

Food inspections were intensified during Ramadan this year, with at least 220 site visits conducted in May alone.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Free flu vaccine to be provided for all in Qatar

Sana Hussain - 0
The campaign aims to protect Qatari citizens and residents as the flu season begins Residents and citizens can access free flu shots at Primary Health...
Read more
News

Aid workers and volunteers receive training on how to operate in natural disasters

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
QRCS concludes week-long workshop training volunteers on disaster response and risk reduction. The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a week-long disaster management training...
Read more
Family Life

School children get training to reduce mental illness stigma

Sana Hussain - 0
First-of-its-kind program in the region promotes mental health and reduces some of the negativity surrounding it.  The Wellness Ambassadors programme, the region’s first school-based mental...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Technology

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After a long wait, Apple has finally announced four new 5G-equipped iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday, but how different are they from...

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as...

Top Stories

Saudi Minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

Top Stories

Life after COVID-19: what will it be like?

News

Culture minister: Vocal critics welcome in Qatar

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Spotlight on Mum: How my son’s diagnosis changed our lives

The Mum Diaries Chereen Shurafa - 0
When her son was just 28 months old, Sarah's life took an unexpected turn. Sarah defines motherhood as unconditional love, patience, and acceptance for your...
Read more

‘Palestine on a Plate’ author Joudie Kalla on preserving Palestinian heritage through food 

Culture Chereen Shurafa - 0
‘Palestine on a Plate’ author Joudie Kalla talks to Doha News on her contribution to preserving Palestinian heritage through her cookbooks. Joudie Kalla’s most memorable...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Technology Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After a long wait, Apple has finally announced four new 5G-equipped iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday, but how different are they from...
Read more

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as company delays payments for almost a year

Top Stories Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.