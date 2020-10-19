Qatar’s Health Control Department seizes 20 tonnes of spoiled foodstuffs

Food product found was unsuitable for human consumption.
Doha’s Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) seized 20 tonnes of spoiled foodstuffs from warehouses, the ministry announced on Sunday.
The municipality confirmed that the foodstuffs, found in warehouses of a company in the industrial area, were not suitable for human consumption and were immediately confiscated.
Read also: Baladiya releases 46,000 baby black-finned sea bream in Qatari waters
Legal measures have been initiated against the company and the entire quantity of spoiled foodstuff was disposed under the supervision of the municipality.
The ministry has been taking strict measures to ensure the citizens are consuming safe products.
Just last week, MME found a food store that changes the expiration dates while also using an unhealthy food packaging method.
Food inspections were intensified during Ramadan this year, with at least 220 site visits conducted in May alone.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube