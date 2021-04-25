38.9 C
Doha
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar’s India visa centre’s to open for domestic workers

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Travel
Source: path2usa

Appointments to visit the centre are now open for the community in India

Qatar Visa Centers [QVC] in India will now start receiving applications starting from Sunday for domestic workers and those travelling to the Gulf state for work purposes, the ministry of interior announced.

The applications are open for all and appointments can be booked through the QVC website, the ministry added.

The centre operates Monday to Friday and applicants will need their passport and visa number to book an appointment through the website. Upon receiving confirmation, applicants can also manage their appointments in case of emergencies.

Read also: Iran’s FM to visit Qatar, Iraq on Sunday

Information on appointment scheduling, requirements, steps and guidelines for the centre can be accessed in several languages through the website or by calling the helpline number +91 44 6133 1333.

The Gulf country has visa centres across several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

13% of last week’s positive Covid-19 infections were under 18’s

Farah AlSharif - 0
Mutated strains of Covid-19 as well as an increase in family visits have caused a significant increase of infections among children in Qatar. Children in...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Over 1,100 electric buses set to transport fans at ‘green’ Qatar 2022

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar is stepping up its plans to host the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup event in 2022, where hundreds of electric buses will be...
Read more
Top Stories

Iran’s FM to visit Qatar, Iraq on Sunday

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The visit comes amid indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in Vienna in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.