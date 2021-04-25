Qatar’s India visa centre’s to open for domestic workers

Appointments to visit the centre are now open for the community in India.
Qatar Visa Centers [QVC] in India will now start receiving applications starting from Sunday for domestic workers and those travelling to the Gulf state for work purposes, the ministry of interior announced.
The applications are open for all and appointments can be booked through the QVC website, the ministry added.
The centre operates Monday to Friday and applicants will need their passport and visa number to book an appointment through the website. Upon receiving confirmation, applicants can also manage their appointments in case of emergencies.
Information on appointment scheduling, requirements, steps and guidelines for the centre can be accessed in several languages through the website or by calling the helpline number +91 44 6133 1333.
The Gulf country has visa centres across several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.
