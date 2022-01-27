23 C
Doha
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Two thieves busted in Qatar

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: MOI

Doha has been ranked as the second safest city globally.

Qatar’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested two thieves who robbed various stores in the Industrial Area, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced on Tuesday.

“Acting on complaints about thefts at some shops in the Industrial Area, a special investigation team was formed for search and investigation, leading to the arrest of two African nationals,” read a tweet by the MOI.

Read also: Doha ranks second safest city in the world, again

The Qatari ministry said that the two thieves confessed to the charges raised against them and were able to recover some of the items they stole from the shops in the area. The MOI also referred the accused to the judicial authorities for further legal action.

In response to the latest crime, the MOI called on shop owners to install surveillance cameras whilst properly securing their doors and windows to further prevent such crimes from occurring in the future.

Petty crimes such as theft are not common occurrences in Qatar, rendering this event a surprising change on the country’s placid agenda.

Qatar’s safety rank

Earlier this week, Doha ranked as the second safest city globally after Abu Dhabi, according to Numbeo’s “Crime Index by City 2022” report, which covered a total of 459 cities across the world.

Doha is followed by Sharjah, Taipei, Dubai, Makkah, Muscat, Manama, Hong Kong and Yerevan.

The crime index calculations are based on the overall degree of crime in the city or country, whilst the safety index is an approximation of the general safety levels.

Doha also maintained its ranking since last year and comes as Qatar continues its efforts to provide a secure environment for its residents.

Qatar has also been ranked as the safest country in the world, followed by the UAE, Taiwan, Isle Of Man, Oman, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Japan, Armenia and Slovenia.

__________________________________________________

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Man arrested over murder of security guard in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A source has told Doha News that the shooter was reprimanded by police within minutes of the attack.  A security guard at a residential compound in...
Read more
Culture

Doha ranks second safest city in the world, again

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar's endeavours to provide security within and beyond its borders is reflected in this year's Numbeo crime index report. Scoring 86.17% in the safety index...
Read more
Politics

Qatar joins third edition of Arab Gulf Security drills in Saudi Arabia

Rejan Gaafar - 0
The State of Qatar has sent Lekhwiya and Ministry of Interior forces to participate in the annual security force training event. The latest edition...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Airbus revokes Qatar Airways contract for 50 A321neo jets amid escalating...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar Airways previously demanded $618 million in contractual compensation from airplane manufacturer. Airplane manufacturer, Airbus, has terminated a contract with Qatar Airways for 50 smaller...

Qatar Airways says no change in US flights despite 5G concerns

Travel

Qatar introduces new passengers tax at its airports

Travel

Children can embark on a cultural journey to Italy at Doha’s...

Mini Dohans

Qatar Airways releases video of Airbus A350 damage amid-escalating rift

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.